“Beasts, animals, gypsies”: this is how the neighbors addressed the children of an Italian-African family in Pesaro, complaining about the noise the children made in the apartment. Continuous quarrels and unpleasant situations that have resulted in racist insults. Her mother, a Marche woman married to a Senegalese man residing in Montelabbate, reported that she found some banana peels in front of her door. The couple who live downstairs are accused, a man from Caserta and his companion from Poland, who had already complained about the noises in the past.

According to reports The Rest of the Carlino, the woman would have decided to report the neighbors. Toilet paper would also be thrown towards the apartment. A situation that frightened the children, who would now be afraid to meet the couple downstairs on the stairs of the condominium. The two accused deny every fact, but the proceedings against them go on. The family asked for 5 thousand euros for damages.