Spider-Man: No Way Home is already in theaters, and although it has the appearance of several villains from the Spiderman, leaves out someone very loved by the fans.

Who are we referring to? Well to Black cat, the Black catSomeone who, no matter how hard he has tried, has not been able to reach the movies of this superhero.

She was contemplated for the script of Spider-man 2 from Sam raimi, but it was removed afterwards. It wanted to be left for the fourth tape of the saga.

Black Cat and Spider-Man have not appeared together in the cinema

But as you well know that did not happen. Later he introduced himself with his civilian personality, Felicia hardy, in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and was expected to enter the scene in subsequent films with Andrew Garfield… And the saga was canceled!

Sony Pictures announced in 2017 that he would make a movie with Black cat Y Silver Sable. But the matter was delayed, to the extent that little by little it was diluted. Now it seems that he will have his television series.

Fans call for the Amazing Spider-Man to get a third part

While that happens Black cat will remain absent from the tapes of Spider-man, although there is a reference to it in that of Morbius. It is a pity that it is not taken advantage of, since it has very interesting gifts.

Depending on its version, it is capable of generating bad luck around it, or in that case, having feline abilities that endow it with superhuman strength and agility. It can be adapted to the cinema in many ways.

This cosplay has a very fancy Christmas spirit

Black cat has always been very popular with fans of Spider-man. So to make the wait less stressful we bring you a cosplay of her made by Alice spiegel (@mightyraccoon), but with a Christmas theme.

Although we should rather say wintery, because the colors red, green and gold are absent from this interpretation. But they are very consistent with the work of this cosplayer, allowing your suit to stand out more.

There is no complaint when it comes to her outfit, which sticks to the appearance of Black cat in the comics. Likewise, the mask and long white hair are present, as well as matching gloves.

It is an outstanding performance, and regarding it, Alice He says: ‘Come celebrate this Christmas and New Years with me! I have milk and cookies to fool Santa – just distract him, while I get some of the presents from his bag ‘.

We do not doubt that some would accept such a gracious invitation. Let’s see if 2022 brings good news for the character of Black cat and incidentally Spider-man.

