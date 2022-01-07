A few months ago the rumor started that Anya Taylor-Joy could join the Spider-verse in the role of Felicia Hardy, better known as Black cat.

So far this information has not been confirmed; however, fans have already begun to imagine what the character would look like on screen.

The cosplayer ZoeVolf decided to pay tribute to Black cat with a cosplay that looks very close to the Marvel character.

The outfits of this character are usually fitted and with large necklines, almost always with white fur texture.

ZoeVolf He took these details into account and knew how to incorporate them effectively into his suit, which he complemented with a whip that serves as a weapon and sometimes transport.

The attitude shown in the photograph is also consistent with Black cat, who is usually seductive and with a strong character that imposes on others.

This is not the only character whom ZoeVolf He has given life as a cosplayer, since on his Instagram account he appears with outfits of Emma Frost, Loki and many more.

Will Black Cat make it to the Spider-Verse?

The incorporation of Morbius Y Venom at Spider-verse makes us think that more characters will arrive in the next movies, so Black cat It could be one of them, at least, according to the fans.

Anya Taylor-Joy It quickly jumped as one of the public’s favorite options to bring Felicia Hardy to life, and according to some rumors, Sony would be considering her.

So far it is uncertain what will happen to the Spider-man by Tom Holland, but if it continues, it would be great to see more villains.

If you want to follow ZoeVolf’s work closely, you can do so through his Instagram account, where he constantly publishes new works and performances.

