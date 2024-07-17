Lada Lyumos made a nice Black Cat cosplayplaying Marvel’s Black Cat in her classic comic book version, which includes a particularly tight black costume with a deep neckline, surrounded by a white fur coat.

What makes this set special, however, is the fact that the Russian model posed for the photos holding a beautiful cat long-haired, which naturally adds charm to the composition.

Black Cat was created in 1979 by Marv Wolfman, Keith Pollard and Dave Cockrum, initially as a female version of Spider-Man which however soon became something very different.