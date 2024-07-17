Lada Lyumos made a nice Black Cat cosplayplaying Marvel’s Black Cat in her classic comic book version, which includes a particularly tight black costume with a deep neckline, surrounded by a white fur coat.
What makes this set special, however, is the fact that the Russian model posed for the photos holding a beautiful cat long-haired, which naturally adds charm to the composition.
Black Cat was created in 1979 by Marv Wolfman, Keith Pollard and Dave Cockrum, initially as a female version of Spider-Man which however soon became something very different.
Even in video games
As you will of course know, Black Cat also appears in the Spider-Man games developed by Insomniac Games and last seen in action during the spectacular campaign of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Lada wasn’t the only one who wanted to pay homage to this fascinating character: among the best interpretations of the Black Cat there are certainly those of toriealis, missbrisolo and Helly Valentine.
