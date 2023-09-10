L’Aniplex Online Fest 2023 saw the release of a trailer dedicated to Black Butler: Public School Arcthe new anime dedicated to the famous manga series by Yana Toboso.

This series will begin airing in Japan during 2024, with Crunchyroll which, since the announcement last July, has already announced that it will broadcast the anime for Western territories through its streaming platform.

Known in Japan as Kuroshitsujithe manga saw the light in the magazine Monthly GFantasy Of SQUARE ENIX. The success achieved in a short time has guaranteed him some animated adaptations, with two series, two OVAs (Book of Circus and Book of Murder), and from the film film Book of the Atlantic.

In Italy the manga is published with the Western title Black Butlerfrom Sandwiches under the label Planet Manga.

