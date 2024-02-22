













Black Butler: Kuroshitsuji – What is it? When does its fourth season come out?









Black Butler: Kuroshitsuji It is an anime that is set in the Victorian era, and follows the story of a little boy who has made a pact with the devil, very 19th century on his part. The elegant designs have been a plus in the story that returns to animation after a decade of absence.

Everything you need to know about Black Butler: Kuroshitsuji

What is Black Butler: Kuroshitsuji about?

The anime adaptation follows the story of a little boy named Ciel Phantomhive, who after losing his parents completely inherits his family's position in the Victorian era. To keep his family's honor intact, The boy makes a pact with a demon who must help him until the young man achieves his goals. After that, his reward will be to be able to devour his soul..

However, no one knows that the exceptional butler is actually a demon with a single goal, while, on the other hand, the young heir is also more than he seems.

Her imperial family has the largest candy and toy industry, so she is recognized and respected; However, she also has other duties, such as protecting the queen from any type of attack and even protecting her position.

Due to this, the narrative is capable of developing different plot twists, because the story can range from stopping assassination attempts to finding those guilty of crimes that affect the image of the crown.

The characters in the series are interesting and range from people of high social and political status, because of this, both Ciel and Sebastian must be careful with the movements they make when trying to discover any secrets.

Source: CloverWorks

Ciel and Sebastian's story is full of mysteries, dark turns, blood and some emotion after discovering certain secrets.

The origins of the dark butler

It is a manga work written and illustrated by Yana Toboso which also has an official page where you can find out very particular details and you can also follow their illustration work, for more details, click here.

The author also wrote Rust Blaster which was published by Square Enix, as well as the story of Phantomhive and Sebastian.

What can I expect from the Victorian series?

A mix of supernatural principles along with the search: solving mysteries through hard data. That's right, there will be both demons and evidence in the hunt for serial killers.

At the end of the day, The series shows particular inclinations towards dark fantasy narratives, that will remind us of sherlock holmes of Doyle, but also to tell tale heart by Edgar Allan Poe.

We will have a story between sensitive and rugged, both because of the fear of the supernatural and because of the most terrible humanity.

How did Black Butler: Kuroshitsuji end?

It seems that they will be united for all eternity, in this way, the butler and the boy will be in those roles until the end of time.

Towards the end of the third season we get to see how the new pact between Sebastian and Ciel comes to fruitionbecause, by this time when the young man becomes something new, his soul will not be able to be devoured by the demon.

When does the fourth season of Black Butler: Kuroshitsuji come out?

The premiere date of the new season was announced for April 13, 2024. And it will adapt the arc of Public school.

It seems that we will have

We recommend you: Ciel Phantomhive shows off his gothic dress in this elegant cosplay

How many seasons does Black Butler have? How many chapters does he have?

At the moment, The series consists of three installments, each one has a different number of episodes.Below is the detailed information:

Season 1 – 2009: 25 episodes.

Season 2 – 2001: 18 episodes.

Season 3 – 2014: 10 episodes.

Season 4 – 2024: *The number of episodes has not been revealed*.

Until nowthe series has 53 episodes. Nevertheless, It was reported that the fourth season will be a continuation of the story, rather than a reboot, so fans will be more than fascinated.

The previous production of the anime series was in charge of A-1 Pictures but the fourth season will be in the hands of CloverWorksso you can expect major design changes – hopefully not as drastic as with Blue Exorcistbut hey, it's always complicated to change studios.

On the other hand, the creative team also changed; This time the director will be Kenjiro Okada (Sangatsu no Lion), Hiroyuki Yoshino (important seiyu) as screenwriter, Ryou Kawasaki as composer.

Source: A-1 Pictures

However, the voice actors do return to give life to their characters: Daisuke Ono will be Sebastian Michaelis again and Maaya Sakamoto revives in Ciel Phantomhive.

Where can I watch Black Butler: Kuroshitsuji?

All three seasons are available on Prime Video.

So You can marathon them before the fourth season arrives, which was already announced as a simulcast by Crunchyroll, although the series premieres in Japan through the Tokyo MX channel.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)