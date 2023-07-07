Six years after the production of the last animated transposition, Black Butler will receive a new season that will adapt the manga by Yana Tobosoas announced by aniplex. The new season of Black Butler will be available from 2024 And Crunchyroll has already announced the simulcast transmission also for Italy, at the same time as the broadcast in Japan.

The manga of Black Butlerknown in Japan as Kuro Shitsujiwas published by SQUARE ENIX as of 2006 in the magazine Monthly GFantasy, then it was collected in 32 volumes, also published in Italy by Panini Comics. The animated transposition of Black Butler consists of two television series (Black Butler and Black Butler II)as well as two OVAs (Book of Circus and Book of Murder)as well as from the fl movie Book of the Atlantic. Let’s see below the teaser trailer for the new anime in the program.

Black Butler – New season

Source: Crunchyroll