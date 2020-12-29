Highlights: Varanasi police disclosed body trade racket in the city

Police arrested three people for revealing sex racket in the city

Taking advantage of the darkness, 2 young men and 2 young men jumped from the roof.

Abhishek Jaiswal, Varanasi

Police in Varanasi have revealed a high profile sex racket operating in posh area. Police arrested 3 people after raiding a house in Nai Basti area of ​​Lalpur Pandeypur police station area of ​​the city late on Monday night. However, after the police raid, 2 girls and 2 youths jumped from the roof taking advantage of the darkness.

Police say Mankala Devi of Varanasi and Radhe Patel along with Brijesh Maurya of Chandauli district used to run this black business of sex by calling girls from different states. According to the information, these girls were brought to Varanasi in the name of good jobs from small cities of different states. After that they were thrown into the swamp of the body trade.



Dealing was done on the phone

The entire black business of sex was dealt over the phone. Customers liked to send photos of girls on the phone to them. Then they were served girls in the rooms of this house located in the new township of the city. Half of the money of the deal was given to the girls, while half of these were held by these three.

Police action

Nbt online In a conversation with CO CO Abhimanyu Manglik said that during the raid, offensive items were rammed from the room of the house. Police arrested all the three accused in this case and have been sent to jail after filing a case under the Immoral Body Trade Act.