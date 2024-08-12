Bruno Vespa in the storm for a tweet on the girls of volleyball

Bruno Vespa is under fire for a tweet the journalist wrote immediately after the Italian women’s volleyball team won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The host of Door to Doorin fact, he wrote on his profile Twitter: “The women’s national volleyball team is extraordinary. Congratulations to Paola Enogu (actually Egonu, ed.) and Myriam Sylla: brave, black, Italian. An example of successful integration”.

The women’s national volleyball team is extraordinary. Congratulations to Paola Enogu and Myriam Sylla: brave, black, Italian. An example of successful integration. — Bruno Vespa (@BrunoVespa) August 11, 2024

The journalist, in addition to getting Paola Egonu’s surname wrong, made a significant mistake: as pointed out by several users, in fact, both Paola Egonu and Myriam Sylla never needed to integrate into our country since they were born in Italy, respectively in Cittadella (Padua) and Palermo.

Bruno Vespa later tried to take cover by writing: “I know very well that Paola Egonu and Myriam Sylla were born in Italy. But is that enough to save those born with black skin from controversy? Unfortunately, they too must integrate into a world that is more racist than one might imagine. And the two champions have succeeded very well”.

I know very well that Paola Egonu and Myriam Sylla were born in Italy. But is that enough to save those born with black skin from controversy? Unfortunately, they too must integrate into a world that is more racist than one might imagine. And the two champions have succeeded very well. — Bruno Vespa (@BrunoVespa) August 11, 2024

Asked by theHandlethen, the journalist declared: “I don’t understand where the controversy comes from. Being born in Italy means nothing: what counts is family, education and unfortunately also skin color. It is the most visible element, but not the most relevant. The southerners who arrived in Turin in the 1950s and 1960s had to face anything but integration… Imagine Paola and Myriam in a country where racism has certainly not disappeared”.