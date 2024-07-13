Decoding of Sukhoi Superjet 100 black boxes to begin on July 15

The flight recorders of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 that crashed in the Moscow region have been delivered to a laboratory. This was reported by TASS.

According to the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), the black boxes are in satisfactory condition. Their decoding will begin on July 15.

A passenger airliner belonging to Gazprom Avia crashed near Kolomna on the afternoon of July 12. The aircraft was performing a test flight after repairs and was heading to Vnukovo Airport. There were three people on board; they did not survive.

The moment of the crash was captured on video. The recording shows the plane falling almost vertically. Possible causes of the crash included engine failure and poor assembly at the factory.