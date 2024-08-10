Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/08/2024 – 19:14

The black boxes containing the cockpit voice and data recorders of Voepass Linhas Aéreas flight 2283 were opened by professionals from the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa) this Saturday (10). According to a note released by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the work of analyzing the contents has already begun and should be completed in 30 days, when the Preliminary Aeronautical Accident Report will be released.

According to Cenipa, the material was sent to the Flight Recorder Data Reading and Analysis Laboratory in Brasília.

Investigation

The FAB also reported that the investigation work is being carried out by employees of Cenipa and the Fourth Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Seripa IV), an agency based in the capital of São Paulo, who are already working on extracting and decoding data uninterruptedly so that the work can advance to the analysis phase.

“At this stage, flight-related activities, the operational environment and human factors will be examined, as well as a detailed study of components, equipment, systems and infrastructure, among others,” he highlighted.

The turboprop aircraft, from the French brand ATR, operated by the company Voepass, took off with 62 people, including four crew members, and crashed shortly after 1:20 pm on Friday (9), in Vinhedos, in the interior of São Paulo, 70 kilometers from the flight’s destination. There were no survivors.