The Russian Investigation Committee (CIR) informed this Friday (25) that it found the black boxes of the Embraer aircraft that crashed two days ago in the central region of the country with ten people on board, among them, according to with the passenger list, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“The investigation recovered the black boxes. The detailed study of the accident site continues”, said the entity.

Several objects and documents are also being recovered, which is essential “to clarify the circumstances of the air disaster”, according to the CIR.

The Russian press speculated that someone might have stolen the black boxes to prevent it from being clarified whether the crash was murder, as many believe, and not an accident.

The CIR explained that DNA tests will have to be carried out to identify the ten occupants of the aircraft, whose bodies have already been found.

When the plane hit the ground in the Tver region between Moscow and St Petersburg, all three crew members and seven passengers were charred.

The Kremlin vehemently denied “speculation” that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the crash.

“It’s all lies,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at his first teleconference news conference after a nearly three-week hiatus.

“In dealing with this issue, you have to base yourself on facts,” he stressed, while acknowledging that, at the moment, “there are not many facts” because an investigation is ongoing.

US officials, on the other hand, told The Wall Street Journal that the disaster was indeed an assassination, but not by a surface-to-air missile – something the Pentagon also ruled out – but by sabotage with a bomb placed on the aircraft.

Putin broke his silence yesterday on the plane crash of Prigozhin, someone he said he had known for 30 years and whom he praised.

Two months ago, however, the Russian leader accused him of treason when Prigozhin rebelled against some sectors of the Kremlin and arrived with his troops about 200 kilometers from Moscow, but later received him in the Kremlin and agreed to transfer his mercenaries to neighboring Belarus.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday it made “no sense” for Russian authorities to kill Prigozhin and also ruled out the Kremlin chief’s involvement.

“For a head of state, this is madness. And he is not crazy,” he said.