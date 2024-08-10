The materials were transported by the FAB and are essential to understanding what may have caused the crash of flight 2283.

The 2 black boxes from flight 2283 that crashed in Vinhedos, in the interior of São Paulo, on Friday (9.Aug.2024), arrived in Brasília on the morning of this Saturday (10.Aug.2024). The materials were transported by FAB (Brazilian Air Force) and are fundamental to understanding what may have caused the crash of the PS-VPB aircraft of the company Voepass (formerly Passaredo).

The recorders are of the CVR (Cockpit Voice Recorder) and FDR (Flight Data Recorder) types. The CVR records radio communications and cabin sounds, such as pilot voices and engine noise, while the FDR monitors parameters such as altitude, speed and direction.

The equipment is being evaluated by Cenipa (Air Accident Investigation and Prevention Center), which is investigating the causes of the accident.

VICTIMS

The plane crashed in the city of Vinhedo (SP), on Friday (August 9), after taking off from Cascavel (PA), bound for Guarulhos (SP). With the victim, 62 deaths are confirmed (58 passengers and 4 crew members). The Public Security Department of São Paulo confirmed that until 11 am this Saturday (June 10) 26 bodies were removed from the accident site.

Of the recovered bodies, two were identified through fingerprints. Another 12 are already at the Central Forensic Medical Institute (IML) in the capital of São Paulo for identification. “The others will be sent to São Paulo in the next few minutes,” the department said.

Here is the full text of Voepass’s statement from this Saturday (10.Aug.2024):

“VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas confirms that Constantino Thé Maia is one of the victims of the accident that occurred yesterday, August 9, 2024, with flight 2283, in the Vinhedo-SP region.

Constantino’s name was not on the list of embarked passengers, released yesterday, due to a technical issue identified by the company regarding check-in validations, boarding validation and counting of embarked passengers.

Out of respect for the identity of the passenger and his family, VOEPASS decided to confirm the information that Constantino was on board flight 2283 only when there was no doubt.

With regret, VOEPASS regrets to inform that the number of victims of the accident that occurred on Friday, August 9, of flight 2283, coming from Cascavel bound for Guarulhos airport, is 62 people.

Since yesterday, the company has been providing assistance and offering support to Constantino’s family, who are already receiving full support for their trip to São Paulo.

In this moment of deep pain, the VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas team continues to direct its efforts to unrestrictedly support all the families of the victims, to provide not only operational structure, but also comfort and solidarity, in addition to contributing to the investigations of the competent authorities.”

IMAGES OF THE VOEPASS ACCIDENT

Images circulating on social media show the moment when the plane completely loses lift and begins to spin around its own axis until it falls to the ground.

Watch the video of the fall (58s):

Watch the video of the plane after the crash (33s):

Read the full statement from the Ministry of Ports and Airports:

“The Ministry of Ports and Airports (MPor) deeply regrets the accident involving the aircraft with passengers, which occurred in Vinhedo-SP, in the early afternoon of this Friday (9), and expresses solidarity with the families and friends of the victims.

“The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) is monitoring the provision of assistance to family members by the airline, as well as taking the necessary steps to verify the regulatory status of the aircraft and crew, within the scope of its attributions.

“The Federal Government is also monitoring the developments of official investigations under the jurisdiction of the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa).”

Read the full statement from Vinhedo City Hall:

“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred with the crash of the VOEPASS ATR aircraft this Friday, August 9, at around 1:30 pm in Recanto Florido in Vinhedo, with the death of 62 people who were on board the flight.

“The victims’ bodies are being taken to the IML in Campinas for legal procedures.

“Since the incident, the City of Vinhedo, through the Health, Public Works, Civil Defense and Municipal Guard departments, has been on site offering support to the work of the Fire Department, Military Police and awaiting the arrival of the Air Force departments, responsible for the investigation.

“The fires and major risks have already been controlled, the main objective, from the beginning, was to guarantee the safety of everyone on site and to assist possible victims, with Santa Casa de Vinhedo, Santa Casa de Valinhos and Hospital Galileo prepared to offer all support.

“Social workers, members of the Civil Defense and the engineering team from the Urban Planning Department are on site providing support to the entire affected neighborhood.

“The City of Vinhedo is in contact with the City of Cascavel, offering assistance and information to the authorities, companies and families of the victims. To increase support, a Support Center for the Families of Victims was set up at the headquarters of the Quero Vida Program, which will operate 24 hours a day. More information can be obtained by calling (19) 3827-7899 at the Civil Guard of Vinhedo.

“At this time of profound grief, we express our most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims.”

