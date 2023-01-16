Yeti Airlines plane crash on Sunday (Jan 16) leaves at least 68 dead
Search teams found the black boxes of the ATR72 twin-engine plane that crashed on Sunday (15.jan.2023) in Pokhara, Nepal. The accident with the aircraft of the airline Yeti Airlines killed at least 68 people. The information is from the news agency Reuters.
Black boxes can help authorities determine what caused the accident. According to Teknath Sitaula, an official at the Kathmandu airport, the recorders were in “good conditions” and were sent for analysis.
Of the 72 people on board the twin-engine, 68 were passengers and 4 were crew. Second announcement From the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, 53 passengers were Nepalese, 5 were Indian, 4 Russian, 1 Irish, 1 Australian, 1 Argentine, 2 Korean and 1 French.
The flight was carried out with the ATR72 twin-engine turboprop plane, widely used in commercial travel. It is manufactured by a joint venture gives airbus and the Italian Leonardo.
At the twitterthe Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, expressed regret over the accident and urged government agencies to be committed to the rescue.
Nepal has the record for air accidents because of its geography and climate. The country has 8 of the 14 highest mountains in the world, including Mount Everest. Its airstrips are located in mountainous areas with difficult access.
#Black #boxes #plane #crashed #Nepal
Leave a Reply