Of the 72 people on board the twin-engine, 68 were passengers and 4 were crew. Second announcement From the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, 53 passengers were Nepalese, 5 were Indian, 4 Russian, 1 Irish, 1 Australian, 1 Argentine, 2 Korean and 1 French.

The flight was carried out with the ATR72 twin-engine turboprop plane, widely used in commercial travel. It is manufactured by a joint venture gives airbus and the Italian Leonardo.

At the twitterthe Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, expressed regret over the accident and urged government agencies to be committed to the rescue.

Nepal has the record for air accidents because of its geography and climate. The country has 8 of the 14 highest mountains in the world, including Mount Everest. Its airstrips are located in mountainous areas with difficult access.