Black Box | Watch HS’s Black Box show with eight unique true stories – live broadcast starts at 7 p.m.

HELSINGIN Sanomat from the application and on the website, you can follow the popular live broadcast on Sunday evening Flight recorder – presentation. The performance starts at 19:00 at the National Theatre’s Great Stage.
In a black box HS editors and cameramen tell true stories that they have been preparing for a long time. Now it’s already 20. A black box production. The first one was seen in February 2016.
