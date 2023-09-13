With the recent and increasing restrictions in the city, many motorists may no longer be able to access the restricted traffic zones, areas subject to traffic restrictions for pollution reasons. There black box instead it allows older cars to pollute more Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, petrol or dieselto continue to circulate in Limited Traffic Zones (ZTL) of the cities and regions affected by the blockage of circulation for the most polluting vehicles. The system uses it Move-Inalready active in Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna And Venetowhich allows vehicle owners Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, petrol or diesel to use their cars in the city, but with limited mileage within the ZTL.

Black box to enter the ZTL Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

After protests in Rome against the new Limited Traffic Zone (ZTL) Fascia Verde, also the Capitoline Administration, in addition to the extension to 2024 of the access ban for Euro 4 diesel vehicles, is evaluating the option of monitoring accesses and kilometers through a black box. The idea is to limit to 60 free entries with the possibility of traveling from 600 to 4,000 kilometers per year in the ZTLdepending on the pollution level of the vehicle, monitored via the black box.

New Rome Green Belt Map

Black box for ZTL access

Let’s find out how the black box is made that allows owners of Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 cars to continue using their vehicles within the Limited Traffic Zones (ZTL) with a compromise kilometre.

The black box also in Rome would allow you to circulate freely within the restricted traffic zone

The installation of black box to access the Limited Traffic Zone (ZTL) could also represent a solution for commuters who have to enter the city from the suburbs for work reasons.

Black box what is it in detail

The “black box” mounted on a car, also known as “on-board data recorder” or “EDR” (Event Data Recorder), is an electronic device installed inside the vehicle which records, stores and transmits a series of data relating to vehicle movements and critical events. This data is usually used by insurance companies and can be useful in case of road accidents or other situations in which it is necessary to reconstruct what happened.

Common information recorded by a black box includes:

Vehicle speed: Records the vehicle’s speed at certain times or following events such as an impact. Brake: Records brake use, including how hard and when they were applied. Acceleration: monitors vehicle accelerations. Distance travelled: Records the distance traveled by the vehicle. Time passed: Records the time the vehicle spends running. Steering angle: Records the steering wheel steering angle. Impact: Records impact or collision events, including the force of the impact and the orientation of the vehicle. Activation of the airbag: Records when the airbags are deployed.

Black box for ZTLs

The information collected by the black box can be used by competent authoritiesby insurance companies and investigators to determine the causes of road accidents and assess the responsibility of the parties involved.

The black boxes installed on Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 cars have the task of monitoring movements in the city and the kilometers traveled within the restricted traffic zones.

