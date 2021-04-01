The Investigation Committee of the Suez Canal incident, where the grounded container ship Ever Given blocked shipping for several days, removed a black box from the vessel. This was reported on Thursday, April 1, edition Ad-Dustour.

As the head of the commission Seyid Sheish noted, it is planned to study all the information from the beginning to the very end of the emergency, including the negotiations of the crew and the orders of the captain.

“We have also requested records of the vessel’s past accidents and a report on its technical condition,” he added.

The head of the commission clarified that with the consent of the ship’s crew to cooperate, the investigation will be completed in 3-4 days. In particular, the commission intends to examine whether the ship’s captain followed instructions before the ship ran aground.

Panama-flagged container ship Ever Given ran aground, blocking traffic in the south of the Suez Canal on 23 March. The vessel carried over 20 thousand heavy containers, which were transported from China to the Dutch port of Rotterdam. This is one of the largest vessels in its class, with a length of 400 m and a width of 59 m.

The container ship was refloated on March 29. The Egyptian Embassy in Russia said that traffic on the Suez Canal was restored.

On the same day, the head of the waterway department, Osama Rabia, said that the blocking of the Suez Canal by a container ship was an accident. At the same time, he indirectly blamed the ship’s captain for what happened.

The day before, an official investigation of all the circumstances of the incident with the container ship began. As reported, financial losses from the blocking of the Suez Canal could reach $ 1 billion.