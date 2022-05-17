The crash of a Chinese passenger plane in March may not have been an accident. Data from the black box shows that someone in the cockpit deliberately crashed the plane. That’s what sources around the research say to The Wall Street Journal †

The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed on March 21 in a remote mountainous area near Wuzhou, in southern China. All 123 passengers and nine crew members were killed. It was the deadliest air disaster on mainland China in 28 years.

China Eastern flight MU5375 was en route from Kunming to Guangzhou. The aircraft plunged from a height of 29,000 feet and crashed into a mountainside. The crash started a fire that was so large it could be seen on NASA satellite images.

sharp drop

The recorder containing the recordings from the cockpit and the flight data, the so-called black box, was sent to the United States for analysis. The investigation did not reveal any technical defects. That’s why the researchers focus on crew actions. See also Elon Musk unlocks Tesla charging stations for everyone fleeing Ukraine in electric cars

Rescue workers at the disaster site. © REUTERS



The records show that the aircraft made an unexplained dive within minutes. According to the investigators, someone, possibly a pilot or someone who had penetrated the cockpit, entered commands for this fatal maneuver. “The plane did as it was instructed by someone in the cockpit,” the newspaper quoted a person familiar with as the preliminary investigation results.

No problems

The US investigators believe their conclusion is supported by the fact that Chinese investigators have so far reported no problems with the aircraft or with its controls that could have caused the crash and should be addressed, the paper said.

Earlier, the Chinese aviation authorities and the airline stated that there were no suspicions against the pilot and two co-pilots.

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: