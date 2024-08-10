Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2024 – 21:28

The Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo, Guilherme Derrite, stated in a press conference that the black box of the plane that crashed in Vinhedo (SP) on the afternoon of this Friday, the 9th, has already been located. The accident with the ATR-72 500 operated by Voepass left 61 dead, including 57 passengers and four crew members.

According to Derrite, the black box, which stores information about the flight that could shed light on the cause of the crash, appears to be intact. An investigation has been opened and, in addition to members of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), members of the Federal Police are working on the investigation.

In parallel with the investigation, teams will work to identify the victims. “With the list and the database of these people, whether from the IIRGD (Ricardo Gumbleton Daunt Identification Institute) here in São Paulo or from Paraná itself, we can conduct an expert analysis, a comparison test here on site, with our experts, experts from the IIRGD and even experts from the Federal Police to determine whether that person is really the person on the passenger list,” said the secretary.

Cases that require further examinations will be sent to the capital. In these situations, the bodies will be transported with support and escort from the Military Highway Police. Derrite said he is in talks with authorities to block the airspace in the area of ​​the accident and thus avoid exposing the victims during the removal work.