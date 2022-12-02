Friday, December 2, 2022
Black Box | Maija Vilkkumaa shows how songs are created – the entire performance of HS’s Black box now available for digital viewers

December 2, 2022
Petja Pelli: Europe’s most important animal. The reporter, who worked as a wildlife correspondent for HS, tells how Europe’s most important mammal species, which was killed to extinction, was brought back to life in Holland.

Ilkka Mattila and Maija Vilkkumaa: Pop hits. A cultural journalist specializing in pop music explains how composing has changed and how hits are created today. The performance features singer-songwriter Maija Vilkkumaa, who shows on stage how she herself makes songs.

