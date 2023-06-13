Black Box | HS’s Black box at the Flow festival

The Black Box special screening, which is about an hour long, is presented as part of the Flow Talks talk show.

HELSINKI Sanomat’s popular live journalism Musta laitäki show will be part of the Flow festival this year.

The special screening of the black box, which is about an hour long, will be shown as part of the Flow Talks speech program in Kattilahalli on Saturday, August 12 at 3 pm. There are about 250 seats in Kattilahalli.

“There will be a condensed presentation, which will include three speeches,” he says Heidi Väärämäkione of the producers of the Black Box.

“We have performed Black Box in various theaters around Finland for seven years, but it is fascinating to take the show to a completely new environment for the festival,” says Väärämäki.

Flow will take place in Suvilahti, Helsinki, from the 11th to the 13th. August. In total, almost 150 artists will perform at the festival.

Black in box shows, HS journalists and photographers tell true stories on stage. The black box started in the spring of 2016 at the National Theatre.

In addition to Helsinki, the black box has been shown in Turku, Tampere, Oulu and Jyväskylä. In January 2023, the first Children’s Black Box was organized at the Aleksanteri Theater in Helsinki. More than 100 shows have had a total of more than 50,000 spectators over the years.

In autumn 2023, there will be a 20th production, the premiere of which will take place on November 7 at the National Theatre’s Suure odstädimato. The performance will visit the Turku City Theater on November 22. He sells tickets for shows Lippu.fi and the theaters’ own ticket shops.

There will be surprises in the festive production, promises Heidi Väärämäki: “An important part of the charm of live journalism is that the content is not told in advance.”