Bonelli’s eagles drop like flies in the Region of Murcia, due to shock or electrocution in high tension lines. And this autumn is being especially deadly for this species of bird of prey in danger of extinction in the Autonomous Community, since in October alone the loss of five specimens has been documented, in Murcia and Calasparra. Four cases in the first of these municipalities – three in Los Martínez del Puerto and one in Valladolises –, all of them within its dispersion area.

These deaths of Bonelli’s eagles (‘Hieraaetus fasciatus’) have been reported to both the Ministry of the Environment and the Prosecutor’s Office of the Superior Court of Justice by the Association of Naturalists of the Southeast on behalf of #MirandoAlTendido, a platform made up of nine conservation entities that compile fatal accidents involving birds in towers and electrical wiring –ANSE, Ecologistas en Acción, Naturactúa, Meles, Anida, Ulula, Stipa, Calblanque Association and the Murcia Clean Region Association–.

The complainants demand the opening of disciplinary proceedings, imposition of the sanctions provided for in the legislation and “urgent measures” to correct “the lines involved and those existing in their surroundings, as the importance of these areas for the Bonelli’s eagle has been proven.”

Only one chicken per season



This black autumn is being especially cruel to a species that only has about twenty-five pairs in the entire Region, a population that has remained stable in recent years but has not managed to cross that limit. Mainly due to unnatural deaths due to electrocutions, the regional government admits in its reports on the monitoring of this raptor, although also due to strong competition from the golden eagle, a more powerful bird that is expanding in the Region of Murcia. Its low productivity does not help either, which does not exceed one chicken per breeding pair.

The #MirandoAlTendido platform warns that there are already eighteen Bonelli’s eagles found dead under electrical structures since they launched this collaborative observatory two years ago; a number that would potentially be higher because not all the corpses are found and some are preyed upon.

The #MirandoAlTendido platform has documented the death of eighteen specimens in two years, out of a regional population of about twenty-five pairs.

“These are unaffordable numbers that put at risk the rest of the measures adopted for the conservation of a species classified as in danger of extinction and that has a recovery plan in place,” ANSE biologist Jorge Sánchez explains to LA VERDAD.

The Southeast Naturalists Association highlights that most of the most recent cases have been recorded in the area of ​​influence of the Campo de Cartagena-Mar Menor, and that previous cases of electrocution of Bonelli’s eagles in that environment are already known.

Dispersion area



«It is worth remembering that this area has international importance as a dispersion area for juveniles [espacios donde permanecen los jóvenes tras abandonar los territorios parentales] and it is known that high mortality rates occur in them, with electrocution as the most frequent cause,” insists Jorge Sánchez.

For this reason, this area has been proposed by the Autonomous Community for inclusion in the expansion of the areas of protection for birds against electrocution. This increase in protected areas, which will materialize in a soon-to-be-approved decree, will mean that corrective measures on power lines will be extended to 55% of the Region’s surface, with an additional 233,705 hectares – for a total of 625,677.

The increase in protection against electrocutions that the new regulations will entail has not avoided the reproach of the Economic and Social Council (CES), a consultative body that endorsed the draft decree a few days ago but which recalls that it is twelve years late and that it is still It is unknown how many power lines continue to fail to comply with the obligation, established in 2008, to have safety measures for birds.

Also in October, another dead Bonelli’s eagle was found, the sixth of the month on this sinister list, although apparently due to drowning, since it was found in an irrigation pond in San Javier. It is a raptor born in the province of Almería and equipped with a GPS transmitter by the Group for the Rehabilitation of Native Fauna and its Habitat (Grefa), a device that facilitated its location.