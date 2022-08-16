





An athlete, who claims to have been racially discriminated against during a stop and search by the Metropolitan Police in London, England, in 2020, says he was stopped by police for the second time.

Ricardo dos Santos, a Portuguese athlete, was stopped early Sunday morning while driving in London, England. Dos Santos had previously been stopped and searched by the same police service alongside his partner and son in July 2020.

In a series of tweets, Santos posted footage of his car from Sunday’s incident, showing the athlete pulling up and several police officers approaching the vehicle.

In the tweets, dos Santos expressed his frustration. “I’m not surprised I have to go through this again. While driving home last night, 7 armed police officers from @metpoliceuk stopped me because they thought I was on my phone while driving. At their request, I stopped when it was safe to do so.”

“After I stopped, two police officers ran towards each side of the car, a clenched fist hit my window and tried to open the car door. Not knowing how to use a Tesla doorknob, he took out the baton in frustration ready to break the glass,” dos Santos stated in his post.

Not surprised I had to go through this again. Whilst driving home last night 7 armed @metpoliceuk officers stopped me because they thought I was on my phone whilst driving. At their request I pulled over when safe to do so. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Px2KSJZQi8 — Ricardo Dos Santos (@RDSS400) August 14, 2022

The Metropolitan Police released a statement posted on Twitter, suggesting the 27-year-old failed to stop in time. The statement read: “We are aware of footage on social media showing part of a stop in a car.

“At around 4:00 am on Sunday, August 14, armed officers were on a routine patrol in a marked police vehicle. They saw a car traveling east… and were concerned that the driver might be using a cell phone behind the wheel.

“Officers clearly indicated that the car should pull over, but it didn’t and they asked for more assistance. The driver stopped about 5 minutes later… and the officers talked to him about why they wanted to stop the vehicle.

“We have since reached out to the driver via Twitter to invite him to contact us if he wants to discuss this matter further.”

Dos Santos responded on Sunday to the police statement with another tweet, stating that he only showed part of the video because “the rest will stay with my lawyer”.

In another statement posted to the Metropolitan Police’s Twitter account on Monday, the service wrote that it had “registered this matter as a public complaint” and “referred it to the IOPC (Independent Office of Police Conduct), recognizing the public interest.”

“I released this video because these things are ongoing… my intention was for people to really see, discuss and understand that although the police have taken special measures, nothing has changed or will change. “, he told the BBC’s 5Live.

After the couple, with their three-month-old son in the car, was stopped and searched by police in 2020, the images were widely circulated on social media.

Williams said in that interview that she would have to teach her son that “he can be stopped by the police because of the color of his skin.”

Five metropolitan police officers are expected to face a misconduct hearing in the July 2020 incident, following an investigation by the police watchdog, the IOPC.







