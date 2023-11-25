Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/25/2023 – 17:57

Blackness, the self-esteem of peripheral youth, racism and violence are some themes addressed by the works in the exhibition Cry now, opened this Saturday (25) at the Funarte Cultural Complex, in the center of São Paulo. The exhibition was organized by the Vilanismo collective, made up of 12 black artists, with the aim of discussing the place of black men in Brazilian society.

“We were always seen as villains, just like we are when walking down the street. The idea is to think about why we are seen as scary men”, explains one of the group members, Renan Teles, in relation to the stereotypes constructed in relation to black men. “That’s why violence is already being used on us before we do anything”, he adds when talking about the consequences of this social construction.

For six months, the group has occupied two rooms at the headquarters of the National Arts Foundation (Funarte) in the Santa Cecília neighborhood. Renan explains that the space was used as a warehouse and also accumulated rubble. At the same time, artists were looking for a place where they could have a studio and hold meetings. The central location facilitates access to members residing in different parts of the city.

Fraternity

Upon finding the space unused in the cultural entity, linked to the Ministry of Culture, the artists proposed occupation, cleaned and renovated the place. “Almost everything we have achieved to date has been based on the collective effort, an ancestral indigenous technology”, highlights photographer Rodrigo Zaim, who is also part of the group, which he prefers to describe as a fraternity.

In addition to artistic production, the collective aims to be a support network, with discussions about masculinity and even a common financial reserve fund, which can be accessed by anyone going through difficult times. “I myself have needed this support at some point. One day when I can, I will return the money to the bank”, says Teles when exemplifying how collective cash works.

The exhibition itself is a bolder step than simply exhibiting the production of the group’s members. Based on the discussions, a curation was designed to invite other artists to occupy the space created by the group and called Covil.

“It’s our first curation, opening for research, visiting artists’ studios, even if an artist lived far away”, details Teles regarding the construction of the exhibition.

Photography and painting

There are 23 works with different techniques by 18 artists. In Green houseTeles starts from a photograph mounted in a frame of iron bars, typical of residential gates, to portray a lady observing a house, in an everyday scene on the outskirts.

The paintings on fabric by Guto Oca show a black face with the words “serene” and “tranquil”, to discuss the need for black men to contain their emotions.

Photographer Daisy Serena brings the face of mother Bernadete, a quilombola leader murdered in Bahia, as the tarot card that refers to justice.

Andrea Lalli recalls the stories of her riverside family, in fish embroidered and painted on pieces of fabric.

Laugh later

The work space within the cultural center has also allowed the group to establish exchanges with researchers and artists, including those from other countries. “Here in Covil, being so well located in the center, we have received people almost every day. Many African researchers have already come, from Burkina Faso, Angola, Senegal, Morocco. And we have also received teachers and curators from the United States”, celebrates Teles.

The title of the exhibition, which runs until February 12, 2024, refers to a verse by the group rap music Racionais MC’s, in addition to exposing the collective’s desire. “Cry now, laugh later is something that has a lot to do with what we are doing, which is: now we fight, we work dreaming of a future in which we can have land, [conquistar] the space itself.”