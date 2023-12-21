Thursday, December 21, 2023, 10:42 p.m.



It is advisable to explain well what this Saturday's event at Garaje Beat Club consists of. To begin with, we are talking about the semi-final of a new edition of the initiative promoted by Leyendas del Rock and On Fire under the title 'Forjando legends', a competition aimed at rock and metal formations whose prize consists of a record contract, recording and edition of an album with its respective marketing and promotion campaign and a presentation tour with dates throughout Spain, including a performance at the aforementioned Leyendas del Rock festival.

'Forging legends' III Metalcoholik Fest

When

Saturday, at 9:00 p.m.

Where

Beat Club Garage. Murcia.

How much

€15 / €20.

Likewise, framed within the Metalcoholik Fest, the night will be structured in a series of concerts among which Gigatron stands out, a Valencian band with more than two decades of career that never leaves you indifferent both for its repertoire and its staging; Dhaliax, winners of the last edition of the contest; and, of course, the three groups that are playing for their place in the final: Pnuk, Ángel Negro and Khëlleden.