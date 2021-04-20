China has created the world’s first monitor based on an electronic ink matrix (E-Ink). It is reported by the local edition ITHome.

The Paperlike 253 was introduced by Dasung Technology. The model has a form factor typical for computer monitors and is placed on a stand. The device received a 25.3-inch screen with an E-Ink matrix with a resolution of 3200×1800 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16: 9. The screen – like e-books – can only display black and white colors and shades of gray.

At the same time, unlike books with a display based on e-ink, the monitor has a high response that allows you to run videos and games. The cost of the monitor is 12,849 yuan, or about 150 thousand rubles.

On the side of the Paperlike 253 case, there are USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DP and other connectors. The device can be used with VESA mount and can be hung on an alternative stand or wall.

In September, it became known that Xiaomi intends to release a monitor with a transparent matrix. Xiaomi managers made this decision after noticing consumer interest in the Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition. The latest model was presented in the summer, the futuristic TV was priced at 50 thousand yuan, or about 585 thousand rubles.