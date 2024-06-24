Black and Myrrh | Two Virpi Rajala cats died in an extraordinary amount of poisoning – it took months to get compensation

Musti and Mirri|Musti ja Mirri has promised to compensate the veterinary costs and the purchase price of the pets in cases where the death was caused by the food it sold.
Pihla Loula HS
Furry cat food confirmed Virpi Rajalan causing the death of two cats.
Rajala’s 3- and 4-year-old cats Kike and Kaapo died in November of last year after eating food bought from the pet supply company Musti and Mirri Smaak Grain-free chicken – cat food.
