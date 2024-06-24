Black and Myrrh | Two Virpi Rajala cats died in an extraordinary amount of poisoning – it took months to get compensation

Musti and Mirri|Musti ja Mirri has promised to compensate the veterinary costs and the purchase price of the pets in cases where the death was caused by the food it sold.

Two Virpi Rajala cats had to be euthanized in November. 3-year-old Kike (left) and 4-year-old Kaapo were both basically healthy indoor cats.

Pihla Loula HS

8:00