Black and Myrrh | Such is the substance that could poison dogs

According to the Musti Group, which owns Musti and Mirri, the cause of the pets’ illnesses may be foreign potato flakes, which have been in two products.

“Based on the symptoms of the sick dogs and the ingredients of the food, it is very likely glycoalkaloid poisoning,” says Musti Group CEO David Rönnberg in the bulletin.

According to Rönnberg, the experts have concluded that the reason may be the high concentration of glycoalkaloids in the batch of potato flakes imported from abroad.

As a precautionary measure, Musti Group has withdrawn the relevant products from sale in Finland, Sweden and Norway, the company says in its press release.

A glycoalkaloid is a toxin that is produced in the potato, for example, when it starts to turn green or sprout.

“The toxin can be toxic, for example, to small children, but in light of recent information, it can also be toxic to pets. It has now come as a surprise,” Rannikko says.

Rannikko says that there are no feed limits for glycoalkaloids in the EU, and that is why European suppliers measure values ​​for each batch.

Although, according to Ranniko, Musti Group is already quite sure of the cause of the pets’ symptoms, the laboratory tests are still in progress. It may take a couple more weeks for the final answers. Samples have been sent to several laboratories in Europe, and the Food Agency is also still investigating the matter.

“Illnesses don’t really fit with anything else, however. A glycoalkaloid is the only toxin that can explain the symptoms in pets.”

Musti Group pulled the SMAAK Herkkä Fish Grain-free dog food product from sale last week.

On Tuesday, as a precautionary measure, the company also withdrew new batches of dog and cat food from sale: SMAAK Sensitive Fish Grain-free dog food 2 kg and 10 kg BBD 12/04/2025, 13/04/2025 and SMAAK Grain-free Chicken cat food 1.5 kg and 7 kg BBD 19/ 04/2025.

According to the company’s press release, most of the product batch withdrawn last week was stopped in stores and warehouses. Before the recall, 1,400 sacks were sold, the majority of which were sold in Finland.

Rönnberg says in the release that in the future the company will measure the glycoalkaloid level of each batch at its own factory.