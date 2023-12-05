Black and Myrrh | Iltalehti: Musti and Mirri’s poison flakes were obtained from a company that sells “rejected” raw materials

According to Iltalehti’s information, the potato flakes were purchased from the Dutch Planture Loop, which invents new uses for raw materials discarded by the food industry.

Planter Loop is a circular economy company that says on its website that it gives a “second life” to discarded raw materials or products that do not have a food safety certificate.

However, the true origin of the potato is still unknown, as the company only buys discarded raw materials and finds new uses for them.

Musti Group, which owns Musti and Mirri, has refused to reveal the name of the potato flakes supplier. The company also now refused to comment on its information to Iltalehti.

Iltalehti says that it investigated the procurement chain of Musti and Mirri’s food together with the Dutch investigative journalism Follow the Money editorial team and was able to confirm the information from other sources.

Musti Group also refused to comment to Iltalehti whether they knew about the possible risks of potato flakes.

In November, the Musti ja Mirri chain pulled a large batch of pet food from sale after the animals showed symptoms of poisoning.

The cause of the symptoms was revealed to be a high glycoalkaloid level. Elevated levels were measured both in ready-made pet foods and in the potato flakes used in them.

A glycoalkaloid is a potato’s natural poison that is produced in the potato when it starts to sprout or turn green.

Musti Group has relied on the fact that there are no defined feed limits for glycoalkaloids in the EU, and therefore European suppliers do not measure values ​​for each batch.

Along with Musti Group, the Food Agency also investigated the matter.

