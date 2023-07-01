For some a madman, for others a champion of individual freedom to its ultimate consequences. Black Alien does not leave anyone indifferent. Of French origin, although he currently resides in Madrid, his real name is Anthony Loffredo, he is 35 years old, and a decade ago he set out to make a dream that was as daring and radical as it was difficult to understand come true: becoming an alien. And, at least physically, he is not far from achieving it.

Black Alien is very clear about his objective. So clear that on his social networks he shares his progress daily with close to a million and a half followers, to whom he details the percentage of transformation that he has already managed to materialize. He currently estimates that his body modification project is 57% complete and he has in his history dangerous operations of dubious legality, such as the amputation of the nose, both ears and several fingers. He also has some subcutaneous implants, a forked green tongue, has dyed and sharpened his teeth, has tattooed practically his entire body black, including his eyeballs, and has practiced various scarifications on his face, a technique that consists of in drawing marks on the skin through incisions that leave a decorative scar. But the most shocking is yet to come: Black Alien has already announced that he plans to amputate a leg to replace it with a prosthesis and split his penis lengthwise into two halves, a very rare body modification, for obvious reasons, although there are some precedents.

What he himself defines as an “artistic project” has its origins in the fascination he has felt since he was a child for existential mysteries such as the origin of the human being or life on other planets. In statements to LA VERDAD, he acknowledges that his body modifications can be difficult to understand and sometimes cause “fear” and “disgust”, but he asks for respect: “It’s my life, my body.”

Abstract tattoos in Cartagena



When he is not preparing for his next intervention, this Frenchman travels around the world to carry out sessions as a guest tattoo artist, like the one he offered this Tuesday at David Bosque’s studio in Cartagena, whom he defines as “a very good guy, a super good artist.” ». There was Black Alien making some of the strange abstract designs in which he has specialized. He tattoos drawings made up of intersecting multicolored lines, evoking the indecipherable writing of a civilization from another planet. In addition, the Cartagena tattoo studio offered the possibility that any follower of his could come to the premises to meet him in person and take a photo with him.

As part of their visit to the port city, Black Alien also collaborated with FC Cartagena to promote the new season ticket campaign. “If you have ever felt that you are not part of this planet, you fit in here,” the team published on their social networks, along with an image of the guest, posing with an albinegra scarf. Club sources explained to LA VERDAD that the young man fits very well with the message that the campaign intends to convey and, after carrying out the photo session, they defined him as “very nice” and “charming”.

Viral interview with Jordi Wild



The arrival of Black Alien in Cartagena occurred at a time of explosion of notoriety for the ‘influencer’, after an extensive two-hour interview was published last Thursday with the popular ‘youtuber’ Jordi Wild. During the talk, which Accumulating more than one and a half million reproductions in just five days, this alien by choice spoke about his project, his philosophy of life and showed his most sensitive side, telling how difficult it is for him to live with the rejection that his terrifying aspect.

“I know what an impact, that I’m scared, but getting to the point of wanting to kill myself is something I don’t understand,” he said, after confessing that he has suffered several physical attacks on the street and that he receives numerous hate messages daily through social networks. . And it is that, however alien his appearance may be, his heart is still as human as anyone’s.