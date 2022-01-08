Dwayne Johnson also known in art as the famous The Rock, recently showed on Instagram new shots from the set of Black Adam, the new film of the cryptic villain DC. In particular, during the photos the actor had himself filmed while he was recording a session of motion capture inside the so-called “Egg”. We are talking about a cinematic instrument that completely envelops the actor and which captures the movements of the upper body with great precision.

In particular, the aforementioned recording tool gives directors the possibility to digitize the individual movements of the shoulders, face and above all of the eyes of the subject, in order to then be able to assemble them together with the actual performance in computer graphics, with potentially excellent visual results.

Being a static system, it is required that the actor remain seated and that he plays his part by looking at the points preset and decided by the technicians, so that they then go to coincide with the virtual position that the real characters in the film will have. Certainly a system that requires a great deal of inventiveness and identification on the part of the user.

The Rock then posted his photos on the set of Black Adam with also a brief description of his activity, which from what has been reported lasted about one ten hours, with the film being prepared for theatrical release on July 29, 2022.

From a story point of view Black Adam is a very controversial character, in part he has positive qualities, but for others he also has a very hard character and motivations that will very often lead him to clash with the Justice League.

Endowed with exceptional powers given to him by the ancient magic of Shazam, with abilities that according to some fans would even be comparable to those of Superman, Black Adam by The Rock is a warrior who is powerful and with an unstoppable will.

In the latest versions of the character, he’s shown himself to be a highly motivated super, often addicted to fighting dictators and of negative characters considered by him to be almost sacrilegious, who are faced with methodical and violent force.