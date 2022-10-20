Black Adam. Who was he? This almost palpable question could form behind the eyes of a possible viewer, in doubt whether to go see the new DC Comics movie.

The choice, for the serenely ignorant viewer, will be influenced by the presence of Dwayne Johnson, an actor who guarantees fun action, sprinkled with the right amount of humor and self-irony.

But Black Adam for comic book lovers is a serious matter, he is a respectable villain, born in 1945 by the hand of Otto Binder and CC Beck. His real name is Theo Adam, or Teth Adam, endowed with the powers of thunder deriving from the ancient magic of the wizard Shazam, which made him strong and invincible as Superman.

Today it is resumed in the most recent reinterpretation by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, on which the screenplay written by Adam Sztykiel (formerly with Dwayne in Rampage) and the less pop Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani are based, together for the beautiful TV series Informer and for the film The Mauritanian.



Dwaye undoubtedly ennobles the film.

Black Adam was already expected in the credits of the film Shazam (2019), of which Johnson was executive producer, but in vain. And the story that the film tells us today is this: 2600 years before Christ, in the prosperous and happy city of Kahndaq, an evil king had settled who had reduced the population into slavery, forcing men to dig in the mines in search of Eternium, a mineral endowed with divine qualities with which a crown was forged capable of giving omnipotence thanks to its dark powers.

Black Adam Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Viola Davis

Distribution: Warner Bros.

Genre: fantasy, action

Teth Adam, the young son of a slave had heroically rebelled, after being saved by the ancient wizards he was endowed with superhuman powers, acquired by invoking the name of Shazam. After centuries, nowadays, the city and the whole region of Kahndaq are in the hands of the Intergang, ferocious forces of mercenaries who, with more modern methods, also exploit and enslave the local population, under the orders of someone who aims again to Eternium and corona.

Adrianna (Sarah Shahi), a young widowed mother, and her little son are looking for the crown that has disappeared over the centuries, to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. But they won’t be alone. In the struggle to take possession of it, the woman awakens from her sleep Teth Adam, an angry divinity who, with politically incorrect methods, exterminates those whom she immediately identifies as the real villains of the situation, that is, the members of the conspiracy aimed at recovering the crown and making improper use of it. All with the approval of the exhausted population.

But the members of the Justice Society arrive from the USA, a kind of pre-Justice League, longa manu of the always hateful Amanda Waller, committed to preventing destructive events where she decides, according to her own rules. Under her orders, as “policemen” of the planet, there are Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), a clumsy big boy, an apprentice hero, and the very young Cyclone (Quintessa Swyndell), two admittedly minor characters.



A gorgeous Pierce Brosnan is Doctor Fate.

The two protagonists of the group are the never likeable Hawkman (actor Aldis Hodge), convinced that he holds the scepter of Justice (with a capital letter), a mistake that some nations often make when they go around the world to impose their own rules. It is impossible not to grasp the political allusion, in fact their intervention is seen with justified hostility by the population, who finally see their hateful executioners exterminated thanks to Black Adam. And then there is the only nice character, as well as valid superhero, namely Doctor Fate, entrusted to an always charismatic Pierce Brosnan who would have deserved much more space.

As for the “civilians” in the film, Sarah Shahi (The Rookie, City on a Hill, Fairly Legal) is the human heroine with a different point of view than the supermen who press her. The character of her son, a teenager in symbiosis with her skateboard, is not very incisive, unsuitable for writing and acting to be the future leader. The overweight character, inevitable it seems in the action, is the uncle who is entrusted with a couple of comic situations.

The best thing about the film, and it is not a little, indeed it is all, is Dwayne Johnson, who also figures among the producers, here immersed in a dramatic character without winks or winks of any kind, whose true story we will discover in a couple of twists, whose inner tension Dwayne renders effectively.

The screenplay gives him a series of back and forth of pleasant intransigence that will find consensus among the most “bloodthirsty” spectators, at least in fiction we are allowed to see eliminated without wasting time those who are unquestionably the evil oppressors. But in our times it is inevitable that even in a character of this kind, ethical doubts must be insinuated.



You see Hawkman and wish him the worst.

The positives are the few jokes and jokes, which are often the bane of this kind of film, if not carefully measured; the hilarious destruction of a teenage bedroom filled with relics from the DC world; the witty use of a couple of famous pieces of music; an overall serious tone that does not disturb; scenes of blows that are enjoyable and not cumbersome.

Instead, the writing of the surrounding characters is lacking: Cyclone not received, while the comedy situations are entrusted to Atom. Also negative is a perceptible excess of slow motion, the visual effects are fluctuating and above all the final clash with the super-villain is superfluous and obvious, but we know that we cannot do without it.

Apart from the underlying controversy about the role of the “policemen of the world”, there is a discourse on the hero, who must not be an executioner or an avenger, which should not be necessary. Nobody needs a single man in charge, the famous “strong man”. Everyone must do their part, fighting for themselves and their loved ones. Easy to say …

There is only one scene in the credits, but from howling in the room, unfortunately already widely spoiled, and nothing else until the end. Directs Jaume Collet-Serra, director of four films with Liam Neeson, formerly with Dwayne in Jungle Cruise.



In Black Adam’s life there are only tragedies.

Final reflection: these are no longer the times they used to be, for superheroes and for us. Overburdened by too many TV series, prequels, sequels, spin-offs and various digressions, with a Marvel phase 4 that has left us very cold, it does not seem to us that this is the film that marks the epochal turning point for DC Comics products, in the scope of the new DCEU (DC Extended Universe), even if it ensures its superficial enjoyment.

It would not hurt to go back to days gone by, when a film of this genre was considered honest B-grade entertainment and you could look at it easily, without refined exegesis and hysterical criticisms, within colossal economic projects by movie companies, all topics of which once did not know (and did not care) anything.

We regret the “ignorant” times in which, so to speak, they did not shoot you if you said comics and not “graphic novels”. In the last twenty years many things have changed, and maybe they can change again. And you can go back to having fun peacefully, watching a movie like Black Adam and forgetting it after half an hour.