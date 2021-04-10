Black Adam will be the first film of the famous DC Comics antihero, played by Dwayne Johnson. It not only promises to make its mark in superhero cinema, but also to revitalize the DC Extended Universe that has been so popular in recent weeks.

Although the release date of the film feels distant, expectations for the result are high. One of the main responsible for this is its protagonist, who always shares new details and progress of the project through his social networks.

In that sense, Johnson surprised all his followers after announcing that Black adam has already started filming. In an Instagram post, the actor shared a photo of the clapperboard from the filming set. In addition, he dedicated a few words of thanks for making this work a reality.

Photo: Instagram capture

“History is being made, very excited and what a humbling moment to share with you,” he wrote. “We have an all-star production team – incredibly talented, committed, and focused to raise the bar and deliver something special to the world. This is an honor ”, continued the artist.

What can we expect from Black Adam?

Previously, Dwayne Johnson had indicated that Black Adam would usher in a new era on his official Twitter account. “The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change. The same game, different levels. The same hell, different demons ”, he detailed.

Black adam His date is scheduled for July 29, 2022.