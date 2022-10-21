After several delays and controversies, “Black Adam” is finally here. the tape that Dwayne Johnson proclaimed as the true reboot of the DC Universe it was released amid poor reviews from critics and mixed reactions from fans. Did he manage to save the cinematographic universe or has he been left as one of the bunch? We tell you in the next note.

In the first part we tell you what we thought of the tape NO SPOILERS. From the secondwe go into details WITH SPOILERS.

Is it for you or not?

This is a superhero movie and nothing more. If you are looking for some transcendental message or something similar when you leave the room, then believe me, you are going to be very disappointed.

The film is not far from its predecessors in the DC Universe, but it is light years away from the depth of “The Batman” and “Joker” (which happily do not occur within this fictional plane).

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. Photo: Warner Bros.

We are facing a feature film with a simple plot, since the script seeks nothing more than to entertain. And that is its main virtue, which, supported by a charismatic Dwayne Johnson and a superficial CGI (with a few exceptions), is achieved decently.

It is not a fiasco at all, because despite its script conveniences and some plot holes (which at this point are perhaps an inevitable characteristic of the genre), it manages to be an enjoyable story.

FROM HERE ON WE TALK TO SPOILERS

Spoiler alert! Photo: Composition LR/Gerson Cardoso Rafael

Action, a little action and more action

“Black Adam” has more action sequences than the same “Avengers: Endgame” and will not stop (except for brief occasions) until the end.

The fights are well done. But sometimes the film is guilty of wanting to steal ideas from “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “X-men: days of future past.”

“Black Adam” has a confrontation against Sabbac. Photo: composition/ capture by Warner Bros.

Specifically, in those scenes where Black Adam is destroying enemies and suddenly there is an 80s or 90s hit in the background while everything is moving in slow motion. A poorly executed cliché, emotionless and unnecessary.

In short: it is a film loaded with a lot of action, period. Whether this is good or bad is already a mere matter of taste.

The Justice Society

The Justice Society’s involvement is very well executed. The team is well incorporated into the film and serves as a good counterpoint to almost all the seriousness of the leading antihero.

Pierce Brosnan steals the scenes in which he appears as Doctor Fate. He is simply the best actor in the movie and his death ends up being a huge sacrifice for the rest of his crew, as well as an exciting scene.

The Justice Society has a large involvement in the film. Photo: Warner Bros.

Aldis Hodge as Hawkman is also appreciated, especially in his interactions with Dwayne Johnson. The CGI on Cyclone and Atom Smasher’s powers is also very visually pleasing.

Dwayne Johnson does not disappoint

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam does not disappoint at all. It’s never boring to see him on screen, because the guy is simply charismatic.

Dwayne Johnson manages to be a convincing Black Adam and there is nothing to complain about. Photo: Warner Bros.

His emotion and dedication to the character is very much felt. That is almost undeniable, because he manages to get hold of him without falling into his past repetitive roles. Jaume Collet-Serra does a good job of directing.

conclusion

“Black Adam” is not what we expected, but it is not a “disaster”, as some point out. We wouldn’t say he saves the DC Universe, but he doesn’t make it worse either. Let’s say he stays in the middle with a good contribution.

Of course, the post-credit scene with Henry Cavill returning as Superman is a gem. Will we see them fighting on the big screen soon? Let’s hope not, because that would be repeating the mistake of “Batman vs. Superman”.