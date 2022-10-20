“Black Adam” arrives at the DC Extended Universe, under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra, to introduce us to the antihero played by Dwayne Johnson. For their part, fans could not be more excited for its theatrical release on October 20.

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Same game, different levels. The same hell, different demons ”, advanced the protagonist in his social networks.

When does it premiere via streaming?

The film has already arrived in theaters, but more than one wonders when you will be able to see it via streaming from the comfort of your home. At the moment HBO Max has not made its release date official, but it is known that it usually maintains a 45-day window.

Where to watch the movie online?

The film can be seen exclusively on HBO Max, since it owns its distribution rights thanks to its alliance with the producer Warner Bros. The possibility of seeing it on Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon prime Video is practically nil.

“Black Adam” takes us back 5,000 years after Black Adam’s imprisonment when he is finally released from his earthly tomb. Endowed with the omnipotent powers of the ancient gods, he is ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.