Black Adam: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Black Adam is the film broadcast this evening, 3 July 2023, in first vision on Sky Cinema Uno from 21.15. Film of 2022, is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe, is the film adaptation of the DC Comics comics created by Otto Binder and CC Beck on the famous anti-hero Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson. But what is the plot, the cast and where to see it in streaming? Here is all the information.

Plot

The film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra stars Dwayne Johnson as the DC Comics anti-hero who was created by Otto Binder and CC Beck in 1945. Black Adam, whose real name is Teth-Adam or Theo Adam, is a Ancient Egyptian man enslaved and later killed, who thanks to the power of the wizard Shazam comes back to life. Now Black Adam, this is the name of the superhero, has been given great powers, such as strength, agility and the ability to fly, but despite these qualities, his heart is not pure. After being imprisoned for a long time, Black Adam is freed and must confront living superheroes to understand that, not only great power, but also noble deeds and sacrifice make a man a hero.

Black Adams: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Starring Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Bodhi Sabongui, James Cusati-Moyer, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Joseph Gatt, Uli Latukefu, Stephen Jones. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Black Adam on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 3 July 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.