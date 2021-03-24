Black Adam is one of the most popular villains in DC Comics and there is less and less time for him to be brought to the big screen. Dwayne Johnson will be responsible for bringing to life the ambiguous character feared and respected both for his great power and for his deep-rooted convictions.

Previously, the actor had expressed his wish not to pigeonhole him as a villain because he hopes he will eventually become an antihero. However, he confirmed that before he will have a dark period in which he will face classic DC Comics superheroes.

He was then referring to members of the Justice Society of America (JSA) as Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Cyclone, and especially, Dr fate. This last hero is a renowned master of magic whose source of power resides in the helmet of NABU. We finally know which actor will play it.

The battle between villain and hero will be huge. Photo: Composition / DC

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pierce Brosnan, former 007, will play the mystic sorcerer in the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. The signing of the actor is giving something to talk about, since he continues to be a much loved and coveted actor for large productions such as those of DC Films.

In this way, the cast is also made up of Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) and Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone). Nothing less than one step closer for the film to begin filming in mid-April and finally have a release date.

What can we expect from Black Adam?

In previous installments of the DCEU we have seen personalities with great capacities such as Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Shazam. Now it appears that their positions as the most powerful on Earth will be put to the test. “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” the actor previously asserted on Instagram.