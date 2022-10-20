“Black Adam” took 10 years to make, but the film finally sees the light under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra. The actor Dwayne Johnson was chosen to play the lead and is just as excited as the fans.

The film not only means the debut of the antihero in the cinema, but also the presentation of the Justice Society of Americawhose members will stand in their way to impart equity in the modern world.

Who’s who in the Justice Society of America?

Dr. Fate – Pierce Brosnan

He is a renowned master of magic, whose source of power resides in NABU’s helmet. As one of the founders of the Justice Society of America, he is also a trusted leader of the Justice Society of America.

He has lived many lives and in all of them he has sought justice for humanity, as well as the love of Hawkgirl. The best known reincarnations of him are Carter Hall and Katar Hol.

New characters dazzle fans. Photo: Composition LR/Warner

Atom Smasher – Noah Centineo

The superhero is not the first version of The Atom, so he does not intend to disappoint his family’s legacy. Thanks to his powers, he is able to alter the size and density of his body.

Cyclone – Quintessa Swindell

She is a heroine who follows the legacy of the original Red Tornado, her grandmother. In the comics, she is an honorary member of the Justice Society and caretaker of the team’s museum.