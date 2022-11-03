Warner Bros. Games has announced the arrival of Black Adam as one of the playable characters available in MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform-style fighting game developed by Player First Games. Known as the ruler of Kahndaq in the DC canon, the Black Adam in MultiVersus is inspired by the comic of the same name and belongs to Season 1. It features moves that harness its superpowers that derive from ancient Egyptian gods. His character abilities belonging to the Whomping category are showcased in the latest gameplay trailer, including thunder and lightning attacks that shock opponents, an electromagnetic force field to parry enemy projectiles, the flight ability for aerial combat and good dynamism. The variant of the character Comic Classic Black Adam is already available for purchase in the game. The character is also in theaters, played by Dwayne Johnson, in the film Black Adam distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Today’s update also brings a new Arcade mode with three difficulty levels and the ability to play with a friend to take on a series of AI-controlled enemies, complete missions and win prizes.