Black Adam hit hard as well as just him (o Dwayne The Rock Johnson) knows how to do, dividing the critics and the part of the public that has already had the opportunity to see the film. At this link, not surprisingly, you will find our review without spoilers whatsoever. On the contrary, before opening the dance, we inform you that this article in particular goes to tell things as they are, shedding light on any shadows that probably remained after watching the film, and lays the foundations for the future of the cinematic universe. A.D. We will then explain the the final and the post credit scene from Black Adam.

ATTENTION: from this point on you will stumble upon SPOILER on the film and its ending, we invite you to read the article only aware of this.

Black Adam on the throne of Kahndaq

Kahndaq it is the state / region that gave life to our protagonist Teth Adamwhich as we know at the end of the film will be called Black Adam, a little to rejuvenate its name that has remained in the past centuries. As events unfold, we know that Black Adam he was imprisoned for 5,000 yearsafter the furious clash with the King who ruled over his native land.

The attachment that Teth Adam has for his people, his people, is so strong that this presence makes all the Kahndaqians feel “powerful” and protected by their lord, although the latter decides to destroy the throne and profess himself as protector of his people rather than as a despot or king in that sense. Also in the film we notice how Amanda Waller send in Kahndaq la Justice Societyled by Hawk Man and how the latter must in fact yield against the power of Teth Adam, despite the characters who accompanied the man clad in metal NTH (in the film it is not specified where it comes from or how it came into possession, too bad because those who read the printed word know that even that is a good story).

In the movie Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) makes us understand that Black Adamcontrary to what was previously thought, it is a “necessary evil” or a presence that is basically neither good nor evil, but which moves on its own according to its will. There is a respectful silence between the two characters.

Post credit scene

In the final post credit scene, we find just right Amanda Waller threatening once again one of the most powerful beings on the planet (let’s remember that the Suicide Squad of the woman was originally born to “stop threats like Superman”). After a curtain in which the director declares that if Black Adam dared to leave the confines of the Kahndaq he would face several problems, Black Adam himself threatens her openly telling him that can send “the whatever” against him and that he he is not at all impressed from his threat.

Not even time to take a breath that appears Superman (Henry Cavill) telling the man in black they need to talk, Black Adam doesn’t flinch and smirks maliciously at the Kryptonian. In fact, the scene, in addition to being evocative at best for a devourer of comics, over the years the two have faced each other several times, concluding the clashes for or against each other (we remind you that Superman in the printed paper is weak to magic, and that Black Adam’s lightning bolts are in fact a magical energy capable of inflicting massive damage on him).

The latter is also a scene that leaves room for various hypothesesi: we could see shortly a clash between the two? We will still see Henry Cavill as Superman for a stand alone film, at least apparently after some recent declarations, so it is not excluded that there may be room for a film in which Adam plays the part of the villain, to then see the two at the end come together to face an even greater threat together (in the comics it happened often and willingly). The power of Black Adam is certainly not to be underestimated and Superman knows it perfectly well.