Black Adam, the powerful antihero of DC Comics, will be brought to the big screen for the first time and promises to make his mark in superhero cinema. Dwayne Johnson was cast to play the character and he couldn’t be more excited about the project that he himself waited so long for.

Through his Instagram account, the actor shared a video where he shows that he has already obtained the final script for the film, making it clear that filming is getting closer and closer.

“Well, I would love to wear a rainbow every day and tell the world that everything is fine. But I will try to carry a little darkness on my back. Until things are brighter… I am the Man in Black ”, it is appreciated in the libretto.

The origin of Black Adam in the DCEU

An animated trailer past showed that Black Adam has been waiting for this moment for a long time. “5,000 years ago, Kahndaq was a melting pot of cultures, wealth, power, and magic. (…) I needed a hero. In their place they had me ”, he details.

“I did what needed to be done and they jailed me for it. Now, 5,000 years later, I am free and I give you my word: no one will ever stop me again ”, were the last statements of the character.

Dwayne Johnson reflects on Black Adam

Regarding the complexity of the character, Dwayne Johnson He had already expressed his wish not to pigeonhole him as a villain. In reality, he hopes that he will eventually become an antihero. In this way, he could ally himself with the Justice League in the near future.

However, he confirmed that before he will have a dark period in which he will face classic DC Comics superheroes. These are the members of the JSA, Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Cyclone, among others.