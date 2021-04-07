Black Adam is one of the most anticipated films by fans of the DC Extended Universe, thanks to the role of Dwayne Johnson as the popular anti-hero. The film will tell the origin of the character and will also show us how his power persists in these times.

“A new age. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. The same game, different levels. The same hell, different demons, “said the actor previously, who has always shared his excitement for the project and the latest news about it.

To the joy of fans, ‘The Rock’ revealed on Instagram that the film begins production this week. “It is always the work we do in silence, when no one is looking, that changes the game. Grateful for the routine (and the face of my warrior spirit always watching my back). Production begins this week, “he added in the post.

The fans are happy with the signing for Black Adam. Photo: Instagram capture

At the moment, the film does not have an official synopsis, but the trailers revealed the origin of Black adam: “5,000 years ago, Kahndaq was a melting pot of cultures, wealth, power and magic (…) He needed a hero. In their place they had me ”, he details.

“I did what needed to be done and they jailed me for it. Now, 5,000 years later, I am free and I give you my word: no one will ever stop me again ”, were the words of the character who will face the Justice Society of America (JSA).

Who is who in the Justice Society of America?

Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate

Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher

Aldis Hodge as Hawkman

Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

On the other hand, Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi have papers still anonymous.