Black Adam It hit theaters and became the superhero movie of the year for many. Although the new management at DC studios could leave it without a sequel, there is no doubt that the film with Dwayne Johnson in the role of the villain, which is already in HBO Max, It has enchanted thousands. That and the fact that the plot includes the cameo (no surprise anymore) of Henry Cavill as Superman.

Although the tight collection of the film has been discussed – at least to consider it a resounding success – fans are waiting to live this explosive cinematic experience from home. Now, finally it will be possible thanks to HBO Max.

When is “Black Adam” released?

After its commented passage through theaters around the world (although it failed to be released in China), “Black Adam” will finally reach HBO Max. The release date has been confirmed, at least for Spain and Portugal, for next Friday, December 16.

It is expected that its arrival to streaming will be on the same day for Latin America.

“Black Adam” will arrive on HBO Max on December 16. Photo: HBO Max

How to watch the full movie on HBO Max?

To watch the full movie “Black Adam” in Latin Spanish on HBO Max, you only need to have an active subscription to the service. The prices of the platform start at S/ 19.90 (for mobile devices). Consult the complete price list in the following link.

Basic prices of HBO Max, as reported on its website. Photo: HBO Max

What is “Black Adam” about with Dwayne Johnson?

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the ultimate powers of the old gods—and just as quickly imprisoned—Black Adam (dwayne johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his particular brand of justice on the modern world.