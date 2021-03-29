Black Adam, the character played by Dwayne Johnson, will be brought to the big screen for the first time and promises to change the status quo of the DC Extended Universe. “I did what it took and they put me in jail. Now I am free and I give you my word: no one will ever stop me again, ”he proclaims in the previews.

As well as the fans, the actor always showed his enthusiasm for the role and had already expressed his desire not to pigeonhole Black Adam as a villain. While he will take on the Justice Society of America in the film, he hopes he will eventually become an antihero.

From the comics to the screen. Photo: DC Comics

Who is who in the Justice Society of America?

Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate

The enigmatic hero is a renowned master of magic, whose source of power resides in the helmet of NABU. He is also one of the founders of and a trusted leader of the Justice Society of America.

Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher

The character has a complicated family history in the DC universe, as his godfather is the first version of The Atom, while his grandfather is a villain named Cytron. It is thanks to the second that he obtains various powers such as altering the size and density of his body.

Aldis Hodge as Hawkman

No DC superhero has lived as many lives as Hawkman, but through each of them he has sought justice for humanity and happiness for his beloved Hawkgirl. His main reincarnations are Carter Hall and Katar Hol.

Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone

It is about a heroine who would continue the legacy of grandmother, the original Red Tornado, Abigail ‘Ma’ Hunkel, heroine and honorary member of the Justice Society and caretaker of the team’s museum.

On the other hand, Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi have papers still anonymous.