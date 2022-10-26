It is not at all surprising to mention that multiverse It has become one of the most popular games of the moment, and that is due to its constant updates and the arrival of new characters linked to Warner Bros. And the whole wave of content does not stop, because recently the arrival of Black Adam and also a new mode.

Through a small advance, they show us that the antihero character is going to be joining the cast of fighters, to this is added the arcade mode that is added to the video game. Something that draws a lot of attention is that the appearance of the character differs a little from that of the film, since The Rock cHe has the main role.

Extra, Extra: Unexplainable Lightning Surges Jolt Arcades Everywhere! Black Adam and Arcade Mode join #MultiVersus later this week! pic.twitter.com/gW2YGyWbhx — MultiVersus (@multiversus) October 24, 2022

It is worth mentioning that initially it was mentioned that the character would arrive this week, something that in the end was not fulfilled, in fact the official account of the game has issued a statement, in which they apologize for the delay. They do not mention what the new release date will be.

The Gods have spoken and Black Adam is not quite ready to change the hierarchy of #MultiVersus. Stay tuned and thank you for your patience, Mortals. pic.twitter.com/4jhstiKfP3 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) October 26, 2022

Remember that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: It is somewhat unfortunate that the character has been delayed, but this is in order to give him a balance for sure. So surely at the end of the day the wait will be worth it for the most enthusiastic of the video game.