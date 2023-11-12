Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/11/2023 – 15:43

The theme of the essay for this year’s National High School Exam (Enem) – “Challenges for tackling the invisibility of care work carried out by women in Brazil” – generated a series of discussions in the media, schools and society in general. Part of the invisibility mentioned in the test is due to the fact that most of the women involved in care work are black women. This is the opinion of researchers and activists heard by Brazil Agencywho noted the lack of references to the racial dimension.

According to lifting from the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger, black women account for 45% of people working in care services. White women are 31%; and men, whether white or black, account for 24%.

Related news:

“In Brazil, we have great difficulty recognizing black women regardless of their job position. We have great difficulty recognizing the potential of black women”, points out historian Janaína Costa, author of the master’s thesis “How many stories fit into a narrative – displacements, inequality and challenges in the daily history of domestic workers in Brazil”.

Janaína considers that the statement in Enem itself, by delimiting only the gender section, contributed to making black women invisible. “A perspective that does not racialize the discussion does not bring into the debate those who have historically been harmed”, adds researcher and creator of the page She’s just the babysitterwhich discusses domestic work based on personal experiences and academic studies.

See also When does the change from summer time to winter time occur? Brasília (DF) – 11/11/2023- Janaína Costa. Black women and care work. Photograph: Janaína Costa/Personal Archive

Black activist Valdecir Nascimento (featured photo), from Odara – Instituto da Mulher Negra, accompanies 20 girls who take additional training courses at the organization to participate in Enem. She celebrates the theme of the test and the increased discussion around the care work agenda, but finds it essential to raise awareness about the presence of racism itself in the context of invisibility. “I can’t think about women and care in Brazil without thinking about black women”, highlights Valdecir.

Valuation

Brasília (DF) – 11/11/2023- Luana Simões – Black women and care work Photo: Déborah Guaraná/Disclosure

The female and black workforce dedicated to care is among the main characteristics of one of the occupations with the most types of jobs in the country. According to the Institute for Applied Economic Research, Ipea, the domestic services subsector is equivalent to 25.4% of jobs in the services sector – which represents 95.5% of occupations in the total set of economic activities. O Ipea mapped 70 occupations in the circle of care.

The Ipea and MDS studies were published in 2023 and were co-authored by sociologist and economist Luana Simões Pinheiro (photo), director of Care Economics at the MDS National Secretariat for Family Care Policy. For her, the work of care has two cleavages: the sexual division and the racial division.

“Women are always associated with care work as a homogeneous group, as if they were all equal. But among these women there are inequalities.” According to the director, black women are at the base of the social pyramid, in activities such as maids, nannies, childcare workers in daycare centers, elderly caretakers in homes and nursing assistants.

With the aging of the Brazilian population, seen in the 2022 Census, the supply of care occupations tends to grow. This could elevate these jobs from the base of the social pyramid. “We don’t value care and we don’t value the people who provide this care”, laments Janaína Costa.

Luana Pinheiro agrees. “We continue to talk about categories that do not have a formal contract and have a much lower income than other occupations. We have to think of other strategies to guarantee this appreciation.”

“I believe that these categories must organize themselves and demand respect, dignity and recognition of their work. We are living a global experience of discussing the issue of care”, proposes Valdecir Nascimento.

Public policy

Last week, during the closing of the National Innovation Week of the National School of Public Administration (Enap), the theme of next year’s event was announced: “New Ways of Caring”. The national secretary of Care and Family Policy at the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger (MDS), Laís Abramo, recognized the implementation of public policies in this area as a major challenge.

“Care is a right and a need for everyone. It is fundamental for the reproduction of life and the well-being of people, as well as for the functioning of societies and economies”, he highlighted.

“We therefore need to think about how to transform a society of women – especially black and peripheral women – burdened by care work into a society of care, a society that has at its center the sustainability of life, people’s lives and life of the planet.”