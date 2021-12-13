Home page world

divide

BKA tests smartphone app for recording and evaluating traces © imago / UJ Alexander

The recording and evaluation of traces at crime scenes is to be significantly improved by a smartphone app.

Berlin – The recording and evaluation of traces at crime scenes is to be significantly improved by a smartphone app. In a joint two-year program, the Berlin police and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) are using the new smartphone app together with a web application for subsequent data analysis at the office. Insitu (Latin for “in situ”: in the original location, at the place of origin) is the name of the software system that started on October 1, as the police announced on Monday.

The aim of the project is to digitally record traces and clues already at the crime scene and to transfer the data to other systems. All data should be networked in a crime scene information model: photos, notes, sketches, audio recordings as well as laser scans and images from 360-degree cameras. A quick and irrefutable documentation of the evidence is a crucial part of a successful investigation, emphasized Police President Barbara Slowik. (dpa)