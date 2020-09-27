Highlights: Punjab BJP is facing opposition on the agricultural bill

Comments on BJP’s post related to the bill on social media

With the departure of SAD, all responsibility will be on BJP IT cell

I.P. Singh, Jalandhar

On social media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may be stronger than IT, which has the potential to influence the entire story. But in Punjab, the party is facing opposition on social media. The reason for this is – Agricultural Bill. Despite supporting these bills with full force, most of the comments are in opposition.

Earlier in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an alliance partner with the BJP, ‘marketed’ most of the decisions of the central government. But the Akali Dal also broke ties while opposing the Agriculture Bill. This has greatly increased the challenge for BJP. Significantly, there is a continuous protest against the agricultural bill in Punjab.

Now BJP itself has come out in support of these bills in Punjab. In addition to repeated assurances from the Prime Minister and the Minister of Agriculture, a large number of posts have been posted while addressing the farmers. Barring a few positive comments on posts related to farmers, most of the comments are against the BJP and the bill itself.

Not only rural, urban people are also protesting

The comments being made in protest are not only from the people associated with the rural background, but also from the people living in the urban areas. In a similar post on the BJP Punjab page, a person named Sukhvir Singh wrote – ‘Agriculture bill will bring many benefits for farmers, like Jio brought for BSNL.’ Kulwinder Singh wrote that many benefits of demonetisation were also counted. Did one show

After all, why are Punjab farmers forced to burn stubble?

Try to give another color to the matter too!

Apart from this, an attempt has also been made to increase the mutual distinction between the Agriculture Bill. The top officers of Punjab Police may claim to keep a close watch on social media. But along with fake news, hate messages are also coming out against the protesting farmers. In this, ‘Justice for Punjabi Hindu’ group used abusive language. At the same time, a post was reprimanded against the Hindus who participated in the demonstration.

