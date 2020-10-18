Bihar BJP election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav said that Maoists had dominated in Bihar before 2005. He had connivance with the RJD government. It was difficult for people to leave their homes. The condition of the city was in bad shape, but as soon as the NDA government came in, electricity went from road to house. The aim is to accelerate the pace of development through technology.

He said that the BJP government honored the poor, dalits and the backward by rising above the caste religion. The BJP government is running at the center. Now even if the NDA government is formed in Bihar again, the dream of One Nation One Ration Card will also be fulfilled.

This election is going to give a new direction to Bihar: Phanavis

The Assembly elections in Bihar are not going to determine the future of Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar and NDA but the future of the youth, laborers, women, poor, backward-backward, Dalit-Mahadalits and students who settle here. This is a new direction for Bihar. This is to say the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was addressing the election meeting in the grounds of Meskaur Lato Yadav Inter School.

Fadnavis, who came from Rajauli assembly constituency to seek votes for BJP candidate Arjun Kumar from NDA, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar are such people on whom no one can put a stain. Do not get seduced by anyone. Be self-sufficient. He also targeted 15-year RJD’s reign. It was difficult for people to leave their homes in that jungle raj. Today everyone is happy in the NDA government. He appealed to make the BJP candidate victorious.