The nomination of BJP rebel leader Sushma Sahu, who is going to contest independents from Bankipur constituency, has been canceled. Sushma Sahu wept bitterly after the nomination was canceled. Having done the press conference on Saturday, he said he was nominated on 14 October. Today the nomination was canceled citing section 364, while the returning officer had the authority to approve the nomination. Sushma Sahu lashed out against the BJP candidate with power.

Sushma Sahu said that she was punished for being the daughter of a tradesman. The tradesman is considered just a bonded voter. If he were the elder father’s daughter and husband, then his nomination would not be canceled today. She was going to contest elections to bring the winds of change in power. Without naming anyone, they said that some people do not show their mouths to the public for five years while in power. Only by doing strong management, they come back to power. The nomination for fighting power has been canceled. This is what the worker in BJP said is not respected.

He said that I was not committing any crime, it is in everyone’s jurisdiction to contest elections. Crying that he has resigned from BJP. She will not stop. The strategy ahead will fight itself and win.